Indiana men’s basketball ball vs. Purdue: How to watch, games notes, more

Indiana men’s basketball is set to welcome rival Purdue to Assembly Hall for the first of two rivalry matchups on Tuesday night.

The Hoosiers are looking for their first true resume-defining win of the season while the Boilermakers would like some revenge for last season’s sweep in their quest for a second consecutive Big Ten title.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

When is the game and how can I watch?.

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m.

Location: Assembly Hall. Bloomington, Indiana.

TV: Peacock (Which has a student offer for $2 a month for the first year btw)

Radio: WHCC 105.1 / WIUX 99.1

Game NotesGame Notes

Indiana (12-5, 4-2 Big Ten) is looking for its first true statement win of the year after a disappointing run in nonconference play. There was a recent shakeup with the starting lineup with Gabe Cupps replacing a healthy Xavier Johnson against Minnesota following the latter’s ejection against Rutgers

Indiana has a great deal of talent in its starting lineup with former five-stars Kel’el Ware and Mackenzie Mgbako at the five and three with high four-star Malik Reneau running the four. The Hoosiers are 3-1 against the Boilers under head coach Mike Woodson.

Purdue (15-2, 4-2 Big Ten) recently fell to No. 2 in the AP Poll after an upset loss to Nebraska on the road before handling Penn State at home. Last year’s NPOY, Zach Edey, is back and dominant as ever.

The Boilers have been bolstered this year by an uptick in 3-point shooting and transfer guard Lance Jones, who dominates the fastbreak on offense and gives Purdue the kind of on-ball defense it lacked last year.

KenPom likes the Boilers by 11 in this one.