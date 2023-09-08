Weekly Blast: Football kickoff, Indiana men’s basketball recruiting updates

Well.

It’s been a rather eventual week or so in Indiana Athletics. Let’s just go ahead and dive right on into it all, shall we?

Indiana football kicks off vs. Ohio State

Indiana football’s season began with a 23-3 loss to Ohio State on Saturday afternoon.

While not exactly favored to give Ohio State any trouble the game ended up being... interesting. The Hoosiers’ defense, particularly up front, gave the Buckeyes a few headaches with Andre Carter wreaking havoc throughout the game.

But... the offense left a lot to be desired. Indiana alternated between Brendan Sorsby and Tayven Jackson at quarterback as the competition between the two has yet to be resolved.

Here’s everything you need to know about that game:

Three Things: Ohio State 23, Indiana 3

Ohio State 23, Indiana 3: Defense shines, offense needs work

Does Indiana football have a starting quarterback? Will it?

What was up with Indiana’s offensive play calling against Ohio State?

Andre Carter is exactly what Indiana football needed in 2023

And about tonight’s game against Indiana State:

Indiana vs Ohio State: Tom Allen postgame press conference quotes

Indiana football: Tom Allen week two press conference quotes

Indiana football v. Indiana State: How to watch, game notes, and more

Indiana football: Tayven Jackson to start against Indiana State

Indiana men’s basketball recruiting updates

Mike Woodson and Indiana men’s basketball are set for a big September in the recruiting world, hosting multiple prospects on campus for visits.

This weekend the program will welcome a trio of highly-rated prospects out of Montverde Academy, the same school as Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau, to Bloomington

Indiana men’s basketball recruiting: Hoosiers set for multiple September visits