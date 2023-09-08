Indiana football v. Indiana State: How to watch, game notes, and more

Indiana football will look to get to .500 tonight when the Indiana State Sycamores come to town for an in-state showdown.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Friday, Sept. 8 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Bloomington, Indiana (Memorial Stadium)

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Radio: WHCC 105.1 / WIUX 99.1

Game Notes

In case you haven’t heard, Indiana State is led by Curt Mallory, son of late Indiana coach Bill Mallory. Curt was a graduate assistant under his dad for a few seasons at Indiana before being hired by Bill Lynch at Ball State.

Safe to say, this one is a family affair through and through.

Special motivations aside, Indiana should not struggle in tonight’s game Indiana State is 0-1 with a loss to fellow FCS program Eastern Illinois, who forced six turnovers en route to a 27-0 victory over the Sycamores.

As you can see in Luke’s preview, linked below, Indiana State wasn’t exactly expected to set the world on fire before that opening week loss. Barring catastrophe, Indiana’s defense should shine tonight and the offense will hopefully put up more than three points.

Speaking of offense, Tom Allen announced that Tayven Jackson would be the starter tonight, though we can expect to still see a healthy dose of Brendan Sorsby. It’s not entirely clear at this point if the staff will pick one quarterback to go with as the true number one this year.

