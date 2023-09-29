Indiana basketball recruiting: Hoosiers in top three for 2024 five-star Boogie Fland

Indiana men’s basketball is in the top three programs for Boogie Fland, a five-star combo guard in the class of 2024, according to a tweet from Joe Tipton:

NEWS: 2024 five-star PG Boogie Fland tells me he’s officially cut his list of schools down to three — Kentucky, Indiana, and Alabama.



The NY native is no longer considering UNC, UConn, St. John’s, Maryland, and Michigan. https://t.co/SPbY1TcVBM pic.twitter.com/NIhu56NJLs — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) September 29, 2023

Other finalists for the guard out of Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, New York include Kentucky and Alabama. Fland has taken an official visit to all three programs. He’s rated as the No. 20 overall player and No. 2 combo guard in 2024 by the 247Sports composite.

Mike Woodson and Indiana’s staff have made an effort to appear at Fland’s games and conduct in-home visits, with Fland taking an official visit to Indiana back in July.

Indiana is still looking for its first commitment in the class of 2024 and is in the final two programs under consideration by five-star small forward Liam McNeeley out of Montverde Academy in Florida, alma mater of Jalen Hood-Schifino, Malik Reneau and James Goodis.