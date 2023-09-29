 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Indiana basketball recruiting: Hoosiers in top three for 2024 five-star Boogie Fland

Indiana is still searching for its first commitment of the 2024 class.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JUN 05 Pangos All-American Camp Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Indiana men’s basketball is in the top three programs for Boogie Fland, a five-star combo guard in the class of 2024, according to a tweet from Joe Tipton:

Other finalists for the guard out of Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, New York include Kentucky and Alabama. Fland has taken an official visit to all three programs. He’s rated as the No. 20 overall player and No. 2 combo guard in 2024 by the 247Sports composite.

Mike Woodson and Indiana’s staff have made an effort to appear at Fland’s games and conduct in-home visits, with Fland taking an official visit to Indiana back in July.

Indiana is still looking for its first commitment in the class of 2024 and is in the final two programs under consideration by five-star small forward Liam McNeeley out of Montverde Academy in Florida, alma mater of Jalen Hood-Schifino, Malik Reneau and James Goodis.

