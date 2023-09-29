Indiana basketball: Warriors’ Steve Kerr praises Trayce Jackson-Davis

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr praised former Indiana star and current Warriors rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis during media availability this week.

“Trayce is an impressive young prospect,” Kerr said Monday. “You don’t see that kind of college experience very often anymore. But you immediately recognize the experience level and the advantage that gives him.”

Kerr went on to detail that Jackson-Davis, selected by the Warriors with the 57th overall pick in the NBA Draft back in June, plays “the way we like to play”. He made note of the rookie’s passing ability and overall feel for the game, adding that he’ll provide a lob threat Golden State didn’t previously have.

Jackson-Davis got enough experience in college under Mike Woodson, a former NBA head coach, to run the kinds of sets and actions utilized by the Warriors, Kerr said. Jackson-Davis debuted in the NBA’s Summer League after signing a 4-year deal with Golden State.

He finished his Indiana career first in career rebounds (1,143), first in career blocks (270) and third in career points (2,258).