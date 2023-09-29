Indiana football v. Maryland: Game notes, how to watch, more

With home wins against Indiana State and Akron and a neutral site loss to Louisville in the rearview it’s conference play the rest of the way for Indiana.

The Hoosiers are already 0-1 in the Big Ten this season and will need to defeat Maryland in their first true road game of the season tomorrow to keep any sort of bowl aspirations they may have alive.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Saturday, September 30th at 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: SECU Stadium, College Park, Maryland

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WHCC 105.1 / WIUX 99.1

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Maryland -14| o/u 50

Game Notes

Indiana (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) enters this one after needing a missed chipshot field goal and four (4) overtimes to beat MAC side Akron. What really should’ve been a program-defining loss became the victory we all had it scheduled as thanks to two interceptions (one of which was returned for a touchdown) by Louis Moore and a triple overtime two-point conversion catch by receiver DeQuece Carter.

Maryland (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) took care of a reeling Michigan State squad last weekend, defeating the Spartans 31-9 in East Lansing. The undefeated Terps, who received 20 votes in this week’s AP poll, also have wins versus Towson, Charlotte, and Virginia on their resume. Quarterback Tualia Tagovailoa leads all Big Ten passers in yards (1,112) and touchdowns (8).