Indiana football v. Akron: How to watch, game notes, more

Indiana returns to Bloomington after spending last weekend in Indianapolis, falling to Louisville 21-14 in a neutral site game at Lucas Oil. The loss dropped the Hoosiers to 1-2 on the season.

Akron also enters this one at 1-2. The Zips lost at Kentucky, 35-3, last week and will use Indiana as a final noncon tuneup before beginning MAC play next week.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Saturday, September 23rd at 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Radio: WHCC 105.1 / WIUX 99.1

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Indiana -16.5| o/u 46

Game Notes

It’s been a relatively quiet week for Indiana. Only real news to drop is that they’ll debut a new black alternate uniform Saturday.

⚪️ ⚫️ BACK IN BLACK ⚪️ ⚫️



Thanks to @adidasFballUS — we're wearing the Ghost uniforms against Akron on 9/23. pic.twitter.com/ocBNNN9f4C — Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 19, 2023

The unis are fine.

Indiana looked like a solid football team in QB Tayven Jackson’s first game as full-time starter last week, but poor game management and questionable goal line playcalling ultimately did the Hoosiers in. Any room for error this team’s bowl chances had is now gone— the defense will keep them in games all year long though.

Like Indiana, Akron has been led by its defense so far this season. As John Elrod told us in our QnA with Hustle Belt, the Zips are holding opponents to 3.1 yards per carry and get off the field successfully on 63% of third downs. They’ve forced three turnovers in back-to-back games, doing so in the aforementioned loss to UK and a 24-21 win over FCS opponent Morgan State in week two.

Akron’s offense is pass heavy as they come. They rank last in all of FBS in rushing yards and have relied on QB DJ Irons to create most of their offense. Irons has largely been held in check this season, however, and has thrown for just 392 yards and a pair of touchdowns through three games. Both scores came against Temple in Akron’s 24-21 week one loss to the Owls.