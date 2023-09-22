Report: Xavier Johnson cleared for all basketball-related activities

Indiana’s Xavier Johnson has been cleared for all basketball-related activities, per a report from Jon Rothstein on Twitter.

Averaged 9.9 PPG and 4.9 APG last season in just 11 games due to injury. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 22, 2023

Johnson started at point guard for the Hoosiers through the past two years before suffering a season-ending foot injury against Kansas in December of last year. He was granted a sixth year of eligibility through a hardship waiver back in April.

With practice set to officially start in a matter of weeks, it’s good news for an Indiana squad full of newcomers that will need as much time together as possible to gel ahead of the season.

Alongside Trey Galloway, Johnson was named a team captain for the upcoming 2023-24 season by head coach Mike Woodson.

“Being one of the only experienced players on the team, not only me but I’ve got Trey, and I have Anthony Leal to help me lead, but my goal is nothing individually, more team-wise,” Johnson said. “I want to win. That’s the last thing on my list to do in college is to win.”