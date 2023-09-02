Indiana football: Tayven Jackson to start against Indiana State

Indiana football head coach Tom Allen announced that Tayven Jackson will start the team’s week two matchup against Indiana State during his postgame press conference following a 23-3 loss to Ohio State.

Brendan Sorsby earned the start against Ohio State, though Jackson was inserted for multiple plays throughout the game. It was the plan to play both quarterbacks against Ohio State, Allen said.

Jackson is a former four-star recruit per 247Sports, having played at Center Grove High School in Greenwood, Indiana, winning multiple state titles with the Trojans. He is the brother of former Indiana men’s basketball standout Trayce Jackson-Davis.

He completed 1 of his five attempts on Saturday against the Buckeyes, a big first down to Cam Camper.

Another factor in the quarterback question is the looming health status of Dexter Williams II, who started for Indiana down the stretch in 2022 including a win over Michigan State. He suffered an injury the next week against Purdue. Allen has said the program expects Williams to be available at some point this season.