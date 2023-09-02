Indiana football: Brendan Sorsby likely starting against Ohio State

Redshirt freshman quarterback Brendan Sorsby is expected to start for Indiana football today against Ohio State after warming up with the starters pregame.

Indiana had been in the midst of a quarterback battle since welcoming former Tennessee/Center Grove High School quarterback Tayven Jackson to the program through the transfer portal. With Dexter Williams II out with an injury, the week one nod came down to Sorsby or Jackson.

Sorsby is originally from Lake Dallas, Texas, having started at Lake Dallas High School. He was rated as a three-star recruit out of high school, the No. 66 quarterback and No. 1013 overall prospect in the class of 2022.

He was offered by and committed to the Hoosiers shortly after the hire of Walt Bell as offensive coordinator in 2022. He chose Indiana over offers from Navy, Army, Delaware, Fordham and others.

He redshirted the 2022 season, but saw a few snaps against Penn State at home in relief of then-starter Jack Tuttle.