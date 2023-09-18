Indiana football set to wear black alternate uniforms against Akron

The Hoosiers will take the field wearing black for the first time in decades on Saturday against Akron, per the official Indiana football Twitter:

⚪️ ⚫️ BACK IN BLACK ⚪️ ⚫️



Thanks to @adidasFballUS — we're wearing the Ghost uniforms against Akron on 9/23. pic.twitter.com/ocBNNN9f4C — Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 19, 2023

It’s the first time Indiana has worn since the Oval Era back in 1997, when the Hoosiers trotted out onto the field in these:

September 20, 1997: The infamous “black jersey” game vs Kentucky. The jersey experiment under head coach Cam Cameron would be retired for good following a 49-7 loss to the Wildcats. #iufb @IndianaFootball Photo: @IUBArchives pic.twitter.com/VsbrvfkWzI — IU Artifacts (@IUArtifacts) September 20, 2018

The Hoosiers’ previous alternates for the past two seasons have been throwbacks to the Mallory Era that have since become the program’s full-time uniforms (with some slight alterations) during the 2023 season.

It’s the latest in a line of... creative alternate gear for football, a list that includes the Mallory throwbacks, whatever on Earth that was in 2020 and the beautiful chrome domes (bring them back I am begging).

Indiana isn’t alone either, multiple adidas schools have been given black uniforms with the “ghost” branding this season.

