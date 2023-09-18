 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Indiana football set to wear black alternate uniforms against Akron

Not the oval but these are fine.

By L.C.Norton
/ new
CREDIT: IU Athletics

The Hoosiers will take the field wearing black for the first time in decades on Saturday against Akron, per the official Indiana football Twitter:

It’s the first time Indiana has worn since the Oval Era back in 1997, when the Hoosiers trotted out onto the field in these:

The Hoosiers’ previous alternates for the past two seasons have been throwbacks to the Mallory Era that have since become the program’s full-time uniforms (with some slight alterations) during the 2023 season.

It’s the latest in a line of... creative alternate gear for football, a list that includes the Mallory throwbacks, whatever on Earth that was in 2020 and the beautiful chrome domes (bring them back I am begging).

Indiana isn’t alone either, multiple adidas schools have been given black uniforms with the “ghost” branding this season.

How do you feel about this year’s alternates? Let us know:

Poll

How do you feel about the black alternate uniforms?

view results
  • 0%
    Love them!
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    They’re fine
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Meh
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    No thank you!
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

More From The Crimson Quarry

Loading comments...