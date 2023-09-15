POLL: How do you feel about Indiana football cancelling the Louisville series?

Indiana football has reportedly negotiated the cancellation of its upcoming games against Louisville in 2024 and 2025. The series was originally scheduled years ago as a neutral site/home-and-home matchup between the Hoosiers and Cardinals.

Now Saturday’s game in Lucas Oil Stadium will be the sole contest between the teams for the forseeable future. The two sides have faced off on the gridiron twice historically with both matchups ending in wins for Indiana.

One side claims this is a good decision, allowing Indiana to schedule weaker G5 and FCS competition to increase its odds of reaching bowl eligibility in future seasons. Another claims it’s a terrible look for the program and athletics department.

There’s multiple factors at play here obviously and probably not one correct answer. You can say it’s both a bad look and a good decision (which, in yours truly’s opinion, it is), that it’s a good decision and you don’t care or that it’s terrible all around.

So, what do you think? Take the poll: