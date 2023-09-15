Indiana football v. Louisville: How to watch , game notes, and more

The Hoosiers head to Indianapolis this Saturday to take on Louisville in what will be the only matchup between the two teams of the planned three game series. The Cardinals come in at 2-0 so far in year one under Jeff Brohm with wins over Georgia Tech and Murray State.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Saturday, September 16th at noon ET

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana (Lucas Oil)

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Radio: WHCC 105.1 / WIUX 99.1

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Louisville -10| o/u 50.5

Game Notes

This was not an uninteresting week for Indiana football, with Tom Allen naming a starting quarterback and Indiana canceling next year’s matchup with this week’s opponent, the Louisville Cardinals.

Links to articles about all of that are below, but the real story of the week is that this is likely when we will learn what Indiana is this season. Ohio State was too talented for Indiana, despite Ryan Day’s best efforts. Indiana State looks poised to be in the bottom tier of FCS schools again.

The good news is that Tom Allen finally made a decision about the quarterback, though Tayven Jackson made it easy for him with his performance last week. In other news, the kickers appeared to be splitting snaps last week on extra points.

Vegas and ESPN’s predictive model like the Cardinals in this one, and you can read about why in Luke’s article below about Jeff Brohm. In sum, Tom Allen does not have a great history against his high-powered offenses.

At Purdue, Brohm went 4-1 against Tom Allen.

Pregame Reading List