Indiana football reportedly cancels games against Louisville in 2024 and 2025

Indiana has cancelled its 2024 road matchup against Louisville, according to a report from Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis Star. Indiana previously cancelled its 2025 home game against Louisville, according to reporting from Michael Niziolek of the Bloomington Herald-Times.

The negotiations to cancel the two games were first reported by Rick Bozich of WDRB in Louisville.

Initially a three-game series scheduled years in advance with games in Indianapolis, Louisville and Bloomington, this weekend’s matchup will now be the only game between the two for the forseeable future. The two programs have played just twice in the past, both matchups taking place in Bloomington in 1985-86. Indiana won both games.

Indiana is likely to replace the 2024 game, initially slated to be played in Louisville, with an FCS opponent. Indiana’s schedule is once again in doubt now that Oregon and Washington are set to join the Big Ten in 2024, though non-conference games against FIU and Charlotte remain.

The men’s basketball programs could potentially face off this fall as both are participants in the Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City.