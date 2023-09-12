Indiana basketball: Grace Berger named to WNBA All-Rookie team

Indiana women’s basketball program alum Grace Berger was named to the WNBA’s All-Rookie team by the Associated Press. She averaged 4.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists off the bench for the Indiana Fever this season.

Berger, selected 7th overall by the Fever in this year’s WNBA Draft, led all rookies in 3-point field goal percentage after shooting 47.1% from the perimeter this past season. She was Indiana’s first WNBA first round draft pick.

A versatile, powerful guard, she figures to be a key part of the Fever’s rotation moving forward alongside Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston. Berger ended her career in Bloomington seventh all-time in scoring and second all-time in assists, starting in 118 of her 148 career games.

A five-star prospect out of Louisville, Berger was among the first highly-rated recruits to commit to Teri Moren’s Indiana program back in 2018. She’ll join Spain-based Gernika KESB this offseason.

Her list of accolades includes