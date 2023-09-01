No. 3 Indiana men’s soccer vs. No. 9 Washington: How to watch, match notes

Indiana men’s soccer, ranked No. 3 and in its quest for a ninth national championship, will welcome future conference foe No. 9 Washington to Bill Armstrong Stadium in Bloomington on Friday evening as part of the adidas/IU Credit Union Classic.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup

How to watch

The game will be televised by Big Ten Network and is streamable on foxsports.com.

Match Notes

The Hoosiers are coming off of a 1-1 draw on the road to Notre Dame and a 2-0 home victory over DePaul. Indiana is 355-70-52 all-time at Bill Armstrong Stadium. The Hoosiers were 8-4-1 against ranked opponents last season en route to the College Cup.

Washington defeated South Florida 2-0 on opening day before falling to San Diego 2-0 afterward, heading to Bloomington with a 1-1 record. It’s the Huskies first regular season matchup with the Hoosiers since 2001, a 1-0 Indiana victory in Portland, Oregon.

Indiana’s Todd Yeagley and Washington’s Jamie Clark are among the winningest active head coaches in men’s college soccer, with nobody leading their program to more College Cups since 2010 than Yeagley.