Indiana’s Roman Celentano signs contract extension with FC Cincinnati

Former Indiana Hismen’s soccer goalkeeper Roman Celentano agreed to a multiyear extension with MLS club FC Cincinnati on Friday, per an official release from the organization. The extension will keep Celentano in Cincinnati through the 2027 season.

“Roman is an extremely talented young goalkeeper who’s been a crucial part of our success the past two seasons,” Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati’s general manager, said in a release. “He’s a model teammate with a relentless work ethic and elite shot-stopping ability, and we look forward to his continued development under Paul Rogers and our goalkeeping group. We are delighted to keep Roman with the club for many years to come.”

Celentano was selected with the second overall pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft after a stellar career at Indiana, just the third goalkeeper drafted with a top-three pick in MLS history.

He’s already the club’s all-time leader in clean sheets. His 10 clean sheets in 2023 are tied for second across MLS.

“It’s a really great feeling to re-sign here, and it shows their faith in me,” Celentano said. “From the upper management of the club to the technical staff, to all the people I work with every day and then the teammates. It’s unbelievable to come into work every day. It’s an honor to wear the badge and to play at TQL Stadium. We’re going to do some big things this year still but knowing that I can be in Cincinnati for the next four years, I’m filled with pride.”

At Indiana, Celentano was a two-time All-American and first back-to-back Big Ten goalkeeper of the year in conference history.

