Indiana football: Predictions, hot takes against Ohio State

With Indiana football set to kick off against Ohio State, we wanted to get in a few picks and predictions ahead of the matchup.

So, without further ado, here goes.

Both Indiana quarterbacks take snaps

This game is going to go a fairly obvious way and I don’t expect Indiana to limit itself to a single quarterback throughout the contest as a result.

Both Tayven Jackson and Brendan Sorsby are young and need reps. One or the other could be an answer for the future so I’d expect Indiana’s staff to want to give its younger talent as many reps as possible.

When polled, Indiana fans voted 80% in favor of the belief that Jackson will enter week one as the Hoosiers’ starting quarterback.

Should the game get out of reach, I wouldn’t be surprised if Allen sends another QB in. Not necessarily as a statement on the play of his starter, more on the fact that he realizes both are young and reps are helpful. Ryan Day himself has mentioned that he regrets C.J. Stroud’s lack of reps behind Justin Fields.

Andre Carter shows off what he can do

It’s no secret that Ohio State lost a ton of production on the offensive line. Both Buckeye tackles and the starting center are off to the NFL and their replacements have some mixed experienced.

Andre Carter, the defensive prize of the transfer portal haul, should be able to get something of a pass rush going against either tackle. Not saying he’ll take over the game, not at all, but he’s absolutely gonna put up a fight.

Indiana’s backfield looks improved

Josh Henderson was an underrated piece for the Hoosiers out of the backfield last season, often picking up extra, necessary yards through contact. Joining him is second year Jaylin Lucas coming off of an All-American season as a returner and Christian Turner out of Wake Forest.

Combined, that’s a pretty solid backfield. The pure speed of Lucas is enough to threaten a defense and Henderson is a great do-it-all option as the lead back. Speaking of Lucas...

Jaylin Lucas is At It Again

Indiana’s speedster will show off his talent again. This time it’ll be right out of the gate with an impressive season already on his resume from year one in Bloomington.

Ohio State has an interesting special teams situation going on. They’ll have the athletes to slow him down, but I think Lucas should be able to cause some trouble on that front.

... Ohio State wins handily

Ohio State will still prove too much.

Come on. it’s the Buckeyes.

Ryan Day is in a prove-it year. Michigan is a must-win now more than ever after two disappointing finishes for Ohio State in arguably the biggest rivalry in all of sport. He’ll need that, or a title, to keep his seat from truly warming up next offseason.