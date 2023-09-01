Indiana football vs. Ohio State: How to watch, game notes, more

Indiana football is set to open its 2023 season tomorrow when the Hoosiers welcome the Ohio State Buckeyes to Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Bloomington, Indiana (Memorial Stadium)

TV Channel: CBS (lol)

Radio: WHCC 105.1 / WIUX 99.1

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Ohio State -30.5 | o/u: 59

Game Notes

Both Indiana and Ohio State have quarterback questions heading into this game.

The Buckeyes’ starter of the past two years, C.J. Stroud, is off to the NFL. Indiana’s three starters from last year, Connor Bazelak, Jack Tuttle and Dexter Williams II, have either transferred or are out with an injury, in the case of Williams II.

Each team has had and claimed to have resolved, to some degree a quarterback competition. Ryan Day named Kyle McCord the Buckeyes’ starter, but said that Devin Brown will also play against the Hoosiers. Tom Allen said Indiana has a starting quarterback but has declined to reveal who that is.

Ohio State is Ohio State. The Buckeyes, as always, have Big Ten and national title expectations while Indiana is still in a rebuild/reload/prove it process after the breakout 2019 and 2020 seasons were followed by collapse in 2021.

Pregame Reading List