POLL: How do you feel about Oregon and Washington in the Big Ten?

Conference realignment was far from over when the SEC added Texas and Oklahoma and the Big Ten added UCLA and USC.

The Big 12 responded by elevating Group of Five programs and adding independent BYU. Meanwhile, the Pac-12 endured a chaotic media deal saga before all but dying with the news of this past week.

One way or another, Oregon and Washington will now join UCLA and USC in the Big Ten when the 2024 football season kicks off as new commissioner Tony Petitti moved quickly as the Pac-12 appeared weakened.

There’s more questions on their side, such as continuing rivalries with in-state Oregon State and Washington State, but it’s worth asking how each will fit in the new Big Ten. Indiana doesn’t have much history against either school.

