Indiana Men’s Basketball: Miller Kopp signs with Limoges Cercle Saint-Pierre

Former Indiana forward Miller Kopp announced via his Instagram today that he was signing with French team Limoges CSP, a team in France’s top league. This will be Kopp’s first professional contract after graduating this spring.

Kopp wrapped up his college career as the all-time leader in Big Ten games played with 157, including starting all 35 games for Indiana last year. He averaged 8.1 points and 2.5 rebounds per game over his five year career.

Before becoming Mike Woodson’s second ever addition via the transfer portal, Kopp spent three years at Northwestern where he became one of the Wildcats leading scorers his sophomore and junior seasons. In his second year at Northwestern, he recorded a career-high 13.1 points per game on 39.6% 3-point shooting.

His scoring took a bit of a dip at Indiana, but his shooting improved, making him one of the Hoosiers most important offensive players. As a senior, he led the Hoosiers in 3-point attempts and was behind only Trey Galloway in 3-point shooting percentage, hitting 44.4% of his 142 attempts.

His best game as a Hoosier came in a double-overtime loss to Syracuse in 2021-22, when he scored 28 points on 4 of 9 shooting from deep. He also had two nice games against Rutgers as a senior, including 18 points in Indiana’s win over the Scarlet Knights in February.