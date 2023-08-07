Big Ten Realignment: Indiana’s history against Washington

With the news that the Big Ten has added Oregon and Washington to the conference, we’ve decided to look back on any history the Hoosiers have with the two Pacific Northwest schools.

We’re focusing on football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball, but will make note of any other prominent connections.

Football

Indiana and Washington have played three times on the gridiron, with the most recent matchup being in 2003. The Hoosiers are 2-1 all-time against the Huskies, with wins in Bloomington and Seattle.

The first matchup, in 1976, was played at Husky Stadium in Seattle. Indiana, coached by Lee Corso, defeated Washington 20-13. Notably, the Huskies’ defense was coordinated by future Indianapolis Colts head coach Jim Mora and were quarterbacked by the legendary Warren Moon.

The second, in 1978, was a 14-7 win for the Hoosiers in Bloomington. Indiana was still coached by Corso.

The third and most recent, in 2003, was a 38-13 victory for the Huskies at home. After managing just seven rushing yards against Ohio State, Washington rushed for 195 against Indiana. Under Gerry DiNardo, the Hoosiers ultimately finished 2-10 on the season.

Recent Connection: Current Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer was Indiana’s offensive coordinator in 2019. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr transferred to Washington from Indiana.

Men’s Basketball

Indiana and Washington have played just four times in each program’s history, with games taking place on neutral courts and in Bloomington.

Notably, Indiana hosted Washington at Assembly Hall in 1978 before playing the Huskies again not long after at the Far West Classic in Portland.

1966: Washington 81, Indiana 79 in Portland, Oregon

Indiana 73, Washington 56 in Bloomington, Indiana

Indiana 71, Washington 57 in Portland, Oregon

Indiana 102, Washington 84 in New York City, New York

Indiana scored at least 50 points in both halves against Washington in 2013.

Women’s Basketball

Indiana and Washington have played three times with each matchup taking place in a different location. The Hoosiers are 2-1 against the Huskies.