Big Ten Realignment: Indiana’s history against Oregon

With the news that the Big Ten has added Oregon and Washington to the conference, we’ve decided to look back on any history the Hoosiers have with the two Pacific Northwest schools.

We’re focusing on football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball, but will make note of any other prominent connections.

Football

Indiana and Oregon have squared off on the gridiron just three times, with all three happening in different venues. The Hoosiers are 1-2 all-time against the Ducks and, funny enough, are the last Big Ten team to have defeated Oregon in football.

All three football games have been close.

The first matchup, a 28-22 loss, occurred in 1963. The game was played at Multnomah Stadium in Portland, Oregon, now Providence Park and home to the MLS Portland Timbers and NWSL Portland Thorns. The Ducks won on a last-minute touchdown pass to halfback H.D. Murphy, who was mobbed by celebrating Oregon fans descending from the stands immediately afterward. It was Phil Dickens’ sixth season as the Hoosiers’ head coach.

The second, a 29-21 loss, was played a year later in Bloomington. Bob Berry, the same quarterback who threw the game-winning pass the year before, had two touchdowns through the air as the Ducks rallied over the Hoosiers.

At long last, the Hoosiers triumphed over the Ducks in 2004 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. Indiana snapped a 21-game nonconference winning streak for Oregon. With the score at 30-24 with just over eight minutes remaining in the game, Indiana made a series of errors: Punter Tyson Beattie lost 14 yards by taking a knee after a bad snap and Ymar Washington fumbled at Indiana’s 27 yardline. Oregon responded with a field goal that went wide right and two interceptions.

Men’s Basketball

Indiana and Oregon, much like football, have played just three times in men’s basketball, with the most recent matchup taking place in 1978. Oregon has risen to greater prominence in recent years under Dana Altman and has the support of alumni and Nike founder Phil Knight.

All three matchups have been played in Portland, Oregon, in late December

1966: Indiana 102, Oregon 64

Indiana 102, Oregon 64 1973: Indiana 56, Oregon 47

Indiana 56, Oregon 47 1978: Indiana 68, Oregon 60

Recent Connection: Indiana’s Kel’el Ware transferred from Oregon this past offseason.

Women’s Basketball

Indiana and Oregon have played just twice, with both matchups being in Oregon.

1984: Oregon 77, Indiana 56 in Portland

Oregon 77, Indiana 56 in Portland 2019: NCAA Tournament: Oregon 91, Indiana 68 in Eugene

Recent Connection: Indiana’s Sydney Parrish transferred from Oregon in 2022.

Other Connections

Oregon has one of the most storied track & field programs in history, and Eugene’s Hayward Field has hosted multiple national meets, with Indiana sending stars throughout the years.