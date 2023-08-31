Indiana men’s basketball: Romeo Langford signs Exhibit 10 contract with Utah Jazz

Former Hoosier and lottery pick Romeo Langford has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Utah Jazz, according to Tony Jones of the Athletic. The deal means Romeo will be invited to training camp and that the Jazz will retain rights to his G-League deal, should he not make the team or be claimed by another team.

Danny Ainge, now in his second season as CEO of basketball operations for the Jazz, was also responsible for drafting Langford out of college when Ainge was in Boston. Langford spent three seasons with the Celtics before being traded to San Antonio in 2022.

Langford has struggled to stay healthy in his NBA career, but is still just 23 years-old and has shown enough potential to have earned another shot at the highest level. He’s never played more than 48 games in a season, which has made it hard for him to establish himself as a fixture anywhere.

Last season with San Antonio, he played 44 games and averaged career-highs of 6.9 points per game in 19.6 minutes per game. He also set his single game career-high on December 29th of last year, when he went for 23 points in a win over the Knicks.

So long as he can play at the level he did in December and January of 2022-23, there’s plenty of reason to think Romeo can have some NBA staying power. Over that 22-game span, he averaged 7.7 and 9.2 points per game, respectively.