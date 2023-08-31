NIL: Hoosiers For Good signs 31 Indiana athletes, largest class to date

Hoosiers For Good, an official NIL collective of Indiana University Athletics announced that it has signed 31 Indiana athletes to partner with charities in an official release.

The collective was established in March 2022 to partner Indiana athletes with charities around the state using their name, image and likeness. Leadership consists of community and business leaders around Indiana along with former Indiana women’s soccer captain Allison Jorden.

The announced class is made up of members from across Indiana Athletics including baseball, softball, women’s field hockey, women’s rowing, women’s golf, football, women’s basketball and men’s basketball.

The class includes all 12 scholarship members of the 2023-24 men’s basketball team, notably. Team captain Xavier Johnson is in his second year with Hoosiers For Good and is partnered with A Kid Again, an organization that serves families raising children living with life-threatening conditions across entire state of Indiana.

“I’m excited to partner with Hoosiers For Good for a second year,” Johnson said in the release. “Through my partnership with Hoosiers For Good I’ve had the opportunity to meet a lot of amazing kids and families who are a part of A Kid Again and I can’t wait to meet more people and use my voice for good again this year.”

In its history, Hoosiers For Good has partnered with 96 Indiana athletes and 30 different charitable organizations.

Hoosiers For Good announced its partnerships in the release:

The Hoosiers For Good Summer 2023 Class