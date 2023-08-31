Indiana football 2023 fan reacts survey: Results

The results of this week’s Indiana football 2023 fan survey are in!

With kickoff against Ohio State set for Saturday afternoon in Memorial Stadium, we wanted to know your thoughts on the Hoosiers’ transfer-heavy, reloaded squad as Tom Allen seeks a bowl berth.

Without further ado, here’s what you guys said:

How many wins will the Hoosiers have?

We went with some range here, clearly.

A lot of you went with the middle ground, predicting that Indiana will either match last year’s four win total or break the two-year bowl drought. After that is disappointment, just three or fewer wins followed not exactly closely by the unrelenting optimism of seven or more.

Who will start at quarterback against Ohio State?

The in-state prospect out of powerhouse Center Grove is heavily favored to assume the mantle of starting quarterback against the Buckeyes on Saturday.

Brought in as a transfer out of Tennessee, Jackson is the younger brother of men’s basketball program legend Trayce Jackson-Davis. You predicted him to beat out fellow redshirt freshman Brendan Sorsby for the starting nod.

Who will lead Indiana in sacks this year?

Andre Carter, the pass-rush prize of Indiana’s transfer haul and 2023 team captain, is set to led the Hoosiers in sacks this fall per the vote.

Behind him are starting linebacker Aaron Casey and fellow defensive linemen Philip Blidi and Patrick Lucas.

