Indiana women’s basketball announces home-and-home series with Stanford

The Indiana women’s basketball schedule for 2023-24 and beyond continues to take shape.

The program announced a home-and-home series with perennial power Stanford this morning via Twitter:

To Palo Alto this season, at The Hall in 2024. pic.twitter.com/NkjQSpySsg — Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) August 31, 2023

The series will open this season with Indiana traveling to Palo Alto on November 12. Stanford is slated to return the visit next year, taking its first-ever trip to Bloomington on November 17, 2024. The home-and-home was first reported by Inside The Hall earlier this summer.

The two teams last met in The Bahamas as part of the 2021 Pink Flamingo Classic. Stanford, who lead the all-time series 2-1, eeked out a 69-66 victory in that one thanks to a 21 point, 22 rebound performance from All-American forward Cameron Brink.

Graduate forward Mackenzie Holmes, senior guard Chloe Moore-McNeil, and former Oregon guard Sydney Parrish are the only current Hoosiers who have recorded game action against Stanford.

With confirmation of their clash against the Cardinal, Indiana fans are now privy to four games on the Hoosiers’ upcoming nonconference schedule. Indiana’s Thanksgiving will be spent in Florida, facing Tennessee on November 23 and Princeton on November 25 as part of the Fort Myers Tip-Off event. The Hoosiers will then wrap up November with Mackenzie Holmes’ homecoming, playing a neutral site game versus Maine on the 30th in Portland.