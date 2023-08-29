Indiana football: 2023 season fan reaction survey

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Indiana Hoosiers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

With Indiana football set to kick off its 2023 season against Ohio State on Saturday, we’re looking for your input on how the Hoosiers’ year will go.

This is a bit of a new thing for us, a reaction survey. We’ve done polls in the past, but now we have this fancy lil block of text below. Fun!

Anyhow, back to the Hoosiers. There’s plenty of mystery this season as Tom Allen and co underwent a roster overhaul in the transfer portal, losing and adding contributors throughout the offseason.

Among them is a quarterback, former Center Grove High School star Tayven Jackson who joins the team from Tennessee. He’s been battling with Brendan Sorsby since arriving in Bloomington for a chance to earn the starting nod.

Meanwhile the defensive line added a tenacious presence in Andre Carter. Carter is the type of guy that offensive coordinators circle ahead of time as a problem who can blow up even the best playcall.

Will this lead to wins? You decide:

