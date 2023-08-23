Indiana men’s basketball added to 2024 Battle for Atlantis field

Indiana is expected to participate in the 2024 Battle for Atlantis, a November event featuring eight teams from across the country, per Jon Rothstein. It will be the Hoosiers first time participating in the event.

Also expected to participate are West Virginia, Gonzaga, Arizona, Louisville, Creighton, Oklahoma, and Davidson. The matchups for the event have yet to be announced.

This is Indiana’s second trip to the Bahamas during the Mike Woodson tenure. In the 2021 offseason, the Hoosiers went down to the Atlantis resort to play Serbian professional team, BC Mega for a couple of unofficial scrimmages.

Regardless of who Indiana plays in the 2024 event, the field guarantees a respectable non-conference opponent (except Louisville) who will likely help the Hoosiers on Selection Sunday. Participating in the event should also be a selling point for recruits as a guarantee of national exposure and international travel opportunities at Indiana.

This staff has already done well to emphasize the recruiting impact of these non-conference games. For each out of town event, the program has put out a social media post like the one below, featuring players from the area and emphasizing Indiana’s national recruiting footprint.

Where the players play.



Presale tickets available next week. pic.twitter.com/EsF0S2aeVz — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 8, 2023

While the 2024 Battle for Atlantis is still a ways away, look for Mike Woodson and his staff to get creative in their promotion of the event. If the class of 2024 goes as well as they’re hoping it does, it could be a very talented group that Indiana brings down next year.