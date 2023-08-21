Indiana men’s basketball: Hoosiers add two walk-ons

Indiana is adding a pair of transfers in as walk-ons, according to Jeff Rabjohns of Peegs. Jackson Creel of Rend Lake College and Jordan Rayford, a transfer from Air Force, are both 6’5” combo guards.

Rayford was unranked coming out of high school in the DC area before joining Air Force in 2022-23. He sat out the season as a red shirt after suffering a shoulder injury.

Creel started all 65 games he played in during his three years of junior college. He averaged 13.9 points per game last year on 35.7% 3-point shooting.

Mike Woodson keeps a pretty short bench rotation, so I wouldn’t expect to see these guys get any game action this season. The move was likely intended to make practices more competitive for the backcourt, especially with freshman Jakai Newton potentially missing some time with knee injury.