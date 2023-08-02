Indiana men’s basketball recruiting: Hoosiers finalists for two more elite 2024 recruits

Indiana’s coaching staff received good news today in the form of list cuts from two top-40 recruits, Tyler Betsey and Jaeden Mustaf. Both announcements came via Joe Tipton on Twitter.

NEWS: 2024 Top-40 guard Jaeden Mustaf tells me he will announce his college decision on September 14th.



Finalists: Georgia Tech, NC State, Maryland, Florida State, Indiana, and Arkansas. https://t.co/810gwIz3S2 pic.twitter.com/C4g0f9k85G — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) August 2, 2023

Jaeden Mustaf, a combo guard with Overtime Elite, announced that he’s cut his list to six schools and will announce a decision on September 14th. Mustaf is ranked the 27th best player in his class by 24/7 sports and just completed an official visit to Bloomington in June.

NEWS: Tyler Betsey, the No. 31 overall prospect in the 2024 class, is down to seven schools, he tells me. https://t.co/tYGSplbpbZ pic.twitter.com/tncN5jvRXG — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) August 2, 2023

Betsey, a 6’8” power forward, also completed an official visit to Indiana this past June. He’s ranked just behind Mustaf at 28th in his class, per 24/7 sports. He cut his list to seven schools today, naming Indiana as a finalist alongside Duke, Villanova, and UConn, among others.

While it remains to be seen whether either prospect will take more visits to Indiana before committing, being in this deep with two elite prospects is a sign of just how good the class of 2024 could be for Mike Woodson and company.

Aside from Mustaf and Betsey, Indiana has visits scheduled with Monteverde teammates Derik Queen and Liam McNeeley for September 8-10. Queen is the no. 6 player in the class of 2024 with McNeeley right behind him at no. 8.

The Hoosiers have also made final lists for Annor Boateng, ranked 38 nationally, and Boogie Fland, the no. 2 combo guard in the class of 2024. In total, that makes six top 40 players that Indiana is firmly in the hunt for in 2024, not to mention guys like Dylan Harper who remain in talks with the staff.

If this year is anything like last year, it’s safe to assume Mike Woodson is planning another big recruiting event for Hoosier Hysteria, making it a weekend to watch for the prospects who don’t have further visits scheduled.