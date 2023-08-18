Weekly Blast: Indiana basketball recruiting updates, Memorial Stadium renovations, UConn draw

Another busy week for Indiana, another CQ Weekly Blast.

There’s plenty to talk about this week for Hoosier fans in light of the Memorial Stadium fan survey, upcoming football season, recruiting news and Empire Classic updates. With that being said, let’s get into this week’s news from CQ.

Indiana Basketball Recruiting Updates

There’s updates for both the men’s and women’s programs in the recruiting realm.

To clarify present and future CQ style, we’re referring to both programs as “Indiana basketball” when appropriate to save room in headlines. If there’s a headline with Teri Moren’s name in it well it’s obvious which team we’re talking about.

The men’s program has added a few unofficial visits while the women’s has made at least one list of finalists:

WBB: Hoosiers In Top Five For 2024 Prospect Avery Howell

MBB: In-State 2025 Prospect Jalen Haralson Schedules Unofficial Visit

MBB: 2025 Sharpshooter Aleks Alston Schedules Unofficial Visit

Memorial Stadium renovations are on the way

Indiana Athletics is partnering with a sports planning and advisory firm to send out surveys to certain fans seeking input for improvements to Memorial Stadium. It’s the first step for renovations, which should be expected down the line as the program looks to modernize.

Here are our ideas on fixing the stadium

Men’s basketball draws UConn in Empire Classic

Mike Woodson and Indiana will take on Dan Hurley and national champion UConn at the Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City this November.

The event will also feature Texas and Louisville, with the winners and losers of each game advancing to play one another, respectively. Two huge basketball brands, it’s unsurprising that the Hoosiers got a guaranteed matchup with the Huskies on national television.

It’ll serve as a return to New York for Woodson, who played for and coached the Knicks, and New Jersey product Mackenzie Mgbako.

Read more about the draw

MISC

If something couldn’t fit in a category or we just wrote a national story, find it here.