Indiana men’s basketball recruiting: 2025 forward Aleks Alston to take unofficial visit

The fall schedule is starting to ramp up for Indiana men’s basketball as the Hoosiers are set to host four-star PF Aleks Alston on an official visit in September, per multiple reports.

The Hoosiers are also set to host in-state five-star CG Jalen Haralson next month for an unofficial. Players are only allowed one official visit to a school per new NCAA guidelines. Note this won’t effect the second official visit for Liam McNeeley and Derik Queen, with current athletes who’ve already taken a visit grandfathered in.

Alston plays high school ball for Kenwood Academy in Chicago and will be a highly sought-after recruit. He’s already received an offer courtesy of Yasir Rosemond and Mike Woodson. Other offers include Illinois, Iowa, Oregon and Loyola Chicago.

His best trait by far is 3-point shooting, having shot a staggering 49% from the arc on 75 attempts as a sophomore.