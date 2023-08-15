Indiana men’s basketball recruiting: Five Star 2025 Jalen Haralson schedules unofficial visit

Indiana has scheduled an unofficial visit with top-10 prospect Jalen Haralson, a 6’6” combo guard ranked no. 8 in the class of 2025. He’ll be in town on September 2nd, when Indiana football takes on Ohio State, per Jake Weingarten.

Haralson is originally from Fishers, Indiana, but announced his decision to transfer to La Lumiere earlier this summer. Despite being an in-state player, Haralson’s recruitment figures to be a national battle with Auburn, Duke, and Gonzaga on his offer list, among others.

Under the new NCAA guidelines, players are only allowed one official visit per school, unless there’s a coaching change. This rule went into effect over the summer and does not affect players who had already taken an official somewhere, like Derik Queen and Liam McNeely.

If the September visit goes well, look for the staff to push for Haralson to make another visit. It’ll be interesting to watch how the staff handles the new visit rule in this recruitment, though it should be an advantage that, even at La Lumiere, he’s just a short drive away.

Indiana’s fall recruiting efforts are clearly in full swing at this point, so it won’t be a surprise to start seeing expected visitors and performers for Hoosier Hysteria in the near future.