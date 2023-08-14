Indiana men’s basketball: Hoosiers to play UConn in 2023 Empire Classic

Indiana men’s basketball can officially add the defending national champion to its 2023-24 schedule.

The Hoosiers will play the UConn Huskies on day one of the Empire Classic, as announced by event staff earlier today:

Indiana and UConn will square off on Sunday, November 19, in Madison Square Garden. The winner of said tilt will play the winner of Louisville/Texas in the championship the following day. The Sunday losers will also face off in a consolation game on Monday. Semifinal tip times have yet to be released.

As noted in our Empire Classic brief, this invitational will see Mike Woodson coach Indiana in the Garden for the first time. Woodson called MSG home as a player, assistant coach, and head coach for the NBA’s New York Knicks prior to taking the Indiana job in March of 2021.

Indiana’s sole previous Empire Classic appearance also saw them face UConn. The Hoosiers defeated Washington before falling to Connecticut in the 2013 championship. IU’s most recent result versus the Huskies is a 57-54 victory in the 2019 Jimmy V Classic, coincidentally held at Madison Square Garden.