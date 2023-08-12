Cooper Flagg, 2025’s No. 1 men’s college basketball prospect, reclassifies to 2024

Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 men’s college basketball prospect in the class of 2025, has reclassified to the class of 2024, per his Instagram.

Flagg, a native of Maine, burst onto the national scene these past few months with multiple head-turning performances around the country. He transferred to Montverde Academy for his senior year of high school.

He was named the MVP of the NBAPA’s Top-100 Camp in Orlando, Florida, in June before hitting the Peach Jam with Maine United.

Multiple programs such as UConn, Kansas, Kentucky and Duke have been in on Flagg, but he’s only visited the Blue Devils on an unofficial so far. He’s the favorite to go No. 1 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft thanks to his incredible skillset.

He’s capable of guarding all five positions on the floor on defense. On offense, he’s a high-level passer with his shooting and handles improving with each game he plays.

The Indiana Angle

Indiana has obviously been around to watch Flagg, but he’s in all likelihood not heading to Bloomington for a Myriad of reasons. Duke has been on him for a while and, again, remains his sole visit as a recruit.

Without any inside knowledge, it feels like the Blue Devils have the inside track here. One way or another, he’ll shake up the top of the recruiting rankings and attract even more talent to his school of choice.

Not that this means anything for Indiana in terms of recruiting, but it’s worth mentioning that one person in Bloomington has known about Flagg’s incredible potential for a while: fellow Maine native Mackenzie Holmes.

Between the First-Team All-American and now Flagg, Maine will be able to take pride in basketball for years to come.