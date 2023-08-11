Weekly Blast: Indiana basketball recruiting updates, Big Ten Realignment, football previews

Happy August, Hoosier fans.

As the semester grows closer and Fall sports begin to kick off, we’re bringing back the weekly news roundups as both basketball programs get set for their seasons and the football program gets ready for its.

The past few weeks have been busy in HoosierWorld, so bear with us. Click on each header to be taken to that article.

Indiana has yet to receive a commitment in the class of 2024, but is in on multiple high-caliber prospects with official visits being lined up for the Fall.

This should be another intriguing class for Woodson and co. Worth noting that they’ve landed multiple recruits late in the game for the past three cycles: Tamar Bates in 2021, Malik Reneau in 2022 and now Mackenzie Mgbako in 2023.

Worth noting that No. 1 recruit Dylan Harper has gained steam to Rutgers as of late with multiple crystal balls, with other finalists including Indiana and Duke. A commitment would give the Scarlet Knights the No. 1 recruiting class in 2024.

Men’s Basketball: Hoosiers Finalists For Two More Elite 2024 Recruits

Women’s Basketball Recruiting Updates

The Hoosiers have now returned from their trip to Greece this summer. Indiana played two games overseas, we have observations from the first one featuring additions such as Jules LaMendola, Lenee Beaumont and Sharnecce Currie-Jelks.

Aside from that, there’s some news in the recruiting realm as well:

Hoosiers in Top-5 for 2024 G Avery Howell

Tracking the Hoosiers’ 2024 commits

Big Ten Realignment

There’s no chance you missed this news, but the Big Ten officially added Oregon and Washington.

There’s a lot to go into with this news, and we broke it all down at CQ from Indiana’s history with the Ducks and Huskies to what it means for Indiana, and the Big Ten, going forward in each large-scale sport.

Indiana’s History Against Washington

Indiana’s History Against Oregon

What Big Ten Realignment Means For Indiana Football

What Big Ten Realignment Means For Women’s Basketball

What Big Ten Realignment Means For Men’s Basketball

Football Opponent Previews

Finally, we’ve started taking a look at Indiana football’s schedule this fall to go through the Hoosiers’ opponents. Here’s what we have so far

Indiana Football Opponent Preview: Ohio State

Indiana Football Opponent Preview: Indiana State

Indiana Football Opponent Preview: Louisville