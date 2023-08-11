Indiana women’s basketball recruiting: Hoosiers make 2024 recruit Avery Howell’s top five

Indiana women’s basketball could be adding their third 2024 commitment very soon.

Avery Howell, a coveted guard out of Boise, Idaho, announced that IU has made her top five via Twitter earlier this week:

Howell, a 5-11 wing who currently plays for Boise High School in Boise, Idaho, and Meta Hoops, is one of the highest rated uncommitted players in the 2024 class. ESPN currently has her as a 95 overall 4-star. She checks in at 45th overall on their Top 100 board. She received an offer from the Hoosiers back in June, per her social media.

Other finalists include USC and Washington, who’ll join the Big Ten in 2024.

If Howell selects IU, she will become first guard to join head coach Teri Moren’s 2024 recruiting class. Said class at present consists of forwards Sydney Fenn and Faith Wiseman.

She’d add the the guard talent already available on the roster from Indiana’s current freshmen: Lenee Beaumont and Jules LaMendola. The two were impressive during the team’s offseason games in Greece these past few weeks.