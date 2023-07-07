Indiana basketball: How to watch Trayce Jackson-Davis vs. Jalen Hood-Schifino in Summer League

Two former Indiana men’s basketball stars, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino, are set to play one another tonight in the NBA’s Summer League.

Jackson-Davis was selected by the Golden State Warriors with the 57th overall pick in the NBA Draft two weeks ago. Hood-Schifino was selected with the 17th overall pick. The teams are set to play one another once.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Warriors vs. Lakers in Summer League: When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Friday, July 7 at 11 p.m. ET

Location: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

TV Channel: ESPN

Game Notes

Both Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino are on their respective teams’ rosters for the NBA’s Summer League, which is customary for recent draft picks.

The Warriors will be coached by the organization’s player development coach, Jacob Rubin. Notably, former Hoosier Will Sheehey will join the team in Las Vegas as an assistant coach. He currently works for Golden State as a player development analyst after being an assistant video coordinator during the team’s 2022 NBA Finals win.

The Lakers will be coached by current assistant JD DuBois.

Both teams will also play in the California Classic, a summer league made up of six teams that takes place prior to the NBA Summer League. Each team will play two games, with the Warriors and Lakers not playing against the other.