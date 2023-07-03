Indiana basketball: How to watch Race Thompson in the NBA’s Summer League

Former Indiana men’s basketball star Race Thompson has joined the New York Knicks’ for the NBA’s Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The roster is not set, but Thompson’s play in the Summer League could pave the way for a spot in the NBA’s G-League or overseas.
Here’s the Knicks’ 2023 NBA Summer League schedule.
Hoosiers in the NBA Summer League
Should any Hoosiers’ teams advance in the Summer League, we’ll post the playoff schedule as well.
Saturday, July 8
New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Time: 5:00 p.m.
Network: NBA TV
Sunday, July 9
New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Network: NBA TV
Wednesday, July 12
New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Network: ESPN2
Friday, July 14
New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Network: ESPN2
