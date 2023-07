Indiana basketball: How to watch Jalen Hood-Schifino in the NBA’s Summer League

Former Indiana men’s basketball star Jalen Hood-Schifino was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 17th overall pick in the NBA Draft, making him the first Hoosier picked since Romeo Langford in 2019.

He’ll join the Lakers’ Summer League team for both the California Classic and the NBA’s Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Here’s the Lakers’ detailed 2023 Summer League schedule:

Hoosiers in the NBA Summer League

Should any Hoosiers’ teams advance in the Summer League, we’ll post the playoff schedule as well.

Monday, July 3

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Network: ESPN2

Wednesday, July 5

Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Network: ESPN

Friday, July 7

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors (Trayce Jackson-Davis)

Time: 11:00 p.m.

Network: ESPN

Sunday, July 9

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Time: 4:00 p.m.

Network: ESPN2

Wednesday, July 12

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Network: ESPN2

Friday, July 14

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Time: 10:30 p.m.

Network: NBATV