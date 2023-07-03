Indiana basketball: How to watch Trayce Jackson-Davis in the NBA’s Summer League

Former Indiana men’s basketball star Trayce Jackson-Davis, who was selected by the Golden State Warriors with the 57th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, will make his debut in the NBA’s Summer League this week.

He won’t be the only Hoosier with the team in Las Vegas though. Will Sheehey, currently a player development assistant after working as an assistant video coordinator during the Warriors’ 2022 NBA Championship, will be an assistant coach.

Warriors player development coach, Jacob Rubin, will be the Summer League squad’s head coach.

Hoosiers in the NBA Summer League

Should any Hoosiers’ teams advance in the Summer League, we’ll post the playoff schedule as well.

Monday, July 3

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Network: ESPN

Wednesday, July 5

Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Network: ESPN2

Friday, July 7

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers (Jalen Hood-Schifino)

Time: 11:00 p.m.

Network: ESPN

Saturday, July 9

Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Network: ESPN2

Wednesday, July 12

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Network: NBATV

Thursday, July 13

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Network: ESPN