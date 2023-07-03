Indiana basketball: Hoosiers on the move in the NBA

Indiana men’s basketball sent two players, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis, to the NBA Draft just under two weeks ago. Now, with free agency underway, a few Hoosiers have moved around the league.

Here’s a list of Hoosiers in the NBA and their new destination if they’re on the move:

Hoosiers in the NBA

OG Anunoby - Toronto Raptors

Thomas Bryant - Miami Heat (Signed in free agency)

Victor Oladipo - Oklahoma City Thunder (Traded from Miami Heat)

Romeo Langford - Unrestricted Free Agent

Cody Zeller - New Orleans Pelicans (Signed in free agency)

Eric Gordon - Phoenix Suns (Signed in free agency)

Jalen Hood-Schifino - Los Angeles Lakers

Trayce Jackson-Davis - Golden State Warriors

Race Thompson - New York Knicks (Summer League)

OG Anunoby recently joined CAA after previously being a client of Rich Paul at Klutch Sports.

Thomas Bryant, after winning the NBA Finals as a member of the Denver Nuggets, signed a 2-year $5.4 million contract with the Eastern Conference Champion Miami Heat in free agency.

Victor Oladipo, rehabbing from a torn patellar tendon, was recently traded from the Heat to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Romeo Langford’s rookie contract expired after being dealt from his first team, the Boston Celtics, to the San Antonio Spurs. He is currently an unrestricted free agent.

Cody Zeller, after joining the Miami Heat midseason on their run to the NBA Finals, signed a one-year, $3.1 million contract with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Eric Gordon, coming off of a stint with the Los Angeles Clippers, signed a 2-year contract with the Phoenix Suns.

Jalen Hood-Schifino was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 17th pick in the NBA Draft.

Trayce Jackson-Davis was drafted by the Golden State Warriors with the 57th pick in the NBA Draft.

Race Thompson will play with the New York Knicks’ Summer League squad in Las Vegas.