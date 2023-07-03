Indiana women’s basketball: Scouting the Hoosiers’ newcomers in 2023-24

Indiana women’s basketball lost some players to the transfer portal and exhausted eligibility this offseason, but the Hoosiers were ready to handle that with two incoming freshman and a key addition through the transfer portal.

Having just sent a player to the first round of the WNBA Draft, won the Big Ten and earned an AP National Coach of The Year honors, Teri Moren has only added more accomplishments to point to in a recruiting pitch for the program.

Here’s how the Hoosiers’ roster has taken shape:

Departing

Incoming

Berger is obviously a massive loss as arguably the greatest player in the history of the program, but her being the only departing starter should ensure some measure of stability. Indiana will need someone else who can handle the ball alongside Chloe Moore-McNeil, who has only gotten better year by year.

The two incoming freshmen, Beaumont and LaMendola, will likely challenge for roles in the rotation immediately and provide some depth at guard. Both are 6-1, with bigger guards becoming a staple of Moren’s teams.

Beaumont is an athletic, versatile guard that we see as being a bit similar to Berger in style of play/skillset. LaMendola is similarly athletic with an impressive set of moves in the post, driving ability and some prowess on the boards.

The loss of Browne meant Indiana needed another forward, so the staff went out and added the Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year: UT Martin’s Sharnecce Currie-Jelks.

Currie Jelks was the tallest player on the Skyhawks’ roster last year at 6-2 and operated as a post player partially as a result. Her rebounding ability will be crucial in the second unit.

Wanna learn more? Click on the links above to read our full reports on each player.