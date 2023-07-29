Indiana men’s basketball recruiting: Five-Star Derik Queen taking second official visit

Five-star 2024 center Derik Queen will take a senior year official visit to Indiana men’s basketball, per a report from the Daily Hoosier and 247Sports.

It’ll be Queen’s second official visit to Bloomington after his first as a junior this past year. He’ll be visiting alongside fellow five-star Liam McNeeley. The two took their junior year visits simultaneously as well.

This is, of course, because they’re friends and teammates at Montverde Academy in Florida. Indiana has previously added two players from Montverde: Jalen Hood-Schifino, now with the Lakers, and Malik Reneau, entering his sophomore season in 2023-24.

Indiana appears to be in a good position with McNeeley, and the on-campus presence of Reneau will have a hand in the visit as it did with he and Hood-Schifino last year.

Queen, originally from Baltimore, is the No. 10 rated recruit nationally in the 247Sports composite, the No. 3 center and the No. 3 overall player out of Florida. Expect home-state Maryland to be in play here.