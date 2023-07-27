POLL: How do you feel about Indiana football’s new uniforms?

When Indiana football takes the field against Ohio State for the season opener, it’ll do so in new uniforms. Well, sorta.

The Hoosiers’ new digs are a variant of the “throwback” uniforms they’ve been wearing off and on for the past two years. They debuted against Cincinnati in 2021, then the helmets became Indiana’s main in 2022 and now the whole look appears here to stay heading into 2023.

The uniforms make heavy use of the color black, which is controversial among the fanbase as not being among the university’s primary colors of cream and crimson. On top of that, black is a main color for in-state rival Purdue.

Additionally, much has been made of the construction of the new uniforms, which appear to be of a... let’s say different material than other adidas programs like Nebraska. The material is similar if not exactly the same as that used for the Scarlet Knights’ new uniforms.

We've already written about this a bit.

also here's the big ten's adidas unis for comparison's sake pic.twitter.com/a4GKBjhNN8 — crimson quarry (@crimsonquarry) July 27, 2023

