Indiana men’s basketball recruiting updates: Hoosiers making strides in 2024

With two full seasons in Bloomington and as many players drafted into the NBA, Mike Woodson and Indiana men’s basketball’s staff will look to make a splash with the upcoming 2024 recruiting class.

There’s mutual interest between the Hoosiers and multiple high-level players entering their senior high school seasons, here’s a few little tidbits with links to previous posts on each.

Well, can’t win em all. Indiana was not in Bidunga’s final four schools.

Bidunga is one of the best players in the country out of Kokomo, Indiana, and his recruitment has heated up. Bidunga moved to the Hoosier state from the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2021, so there wasn’t a long-term relationship build typical of in-state prospects with Indiana and Purdue.

Felt like the recruitment was trending this way for a while, but Indiana can now devote some more attention to other prospects in the class.

As an outside observer with no intel whatsoever, this one really feels like it’s gonna be Duke or Kansas. Duke because it’s Duke and Kansas because they know how to develop bigs. Michigan was an interesting inclusion here.

Better news for the Hoosiers, Indiana is a top school for one of 2024’s best guards.

Fland is rated as On3’s No. 1 PG with most of the other databases having him at No. 2. He visited Bloomington back in June. It’ll be tough competition, Indiana is vying against Kentucky, UNC, UConn and St. John’s among others for Fland.

The development and drafting of Jalen Hood-Schifino will prove helpful here after Indiana prioritized his development as a point guard.

Another week, another Indiana inclusion in a recruit’s top eight schools.

Boateng is an athletic wing with some length and prowess on the defensive side of the ball. He has yet to visit Bloomington but has an existing relationship with Indiana C Kel’el Ware, the two are both from Little Rock, Arkansas.

Other Recruits

Indiana in top eight for C Patrick Ngongba

Indiana in top eight for G Austin Swartz

Indiana appears to be in a good spot with Montverde Academy SF Liam McNeeley. He’s 247Sports’ No. 8 recruit overall and the third-best small forward in 2024.

The two sides have had mutual interest for a while now and things seem to be trending in Indiana’s favor, with McNeeley set for a second official visit in September, per 247Sports.

The Hoosiers could add another Montverde star after Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau. Woodson and co already have experience with top-10 recruits, landing Kel’el Ware out of the transfer portal this offseason and adding a signature from Duke decommit Mackenzie Mgbako, beating out Bill Self and Kansas in the process.