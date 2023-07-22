Indiana women’s basketball: Hoosiers to play at Maine in 2023

Indiana women’s basketball has added a nonconference game against Maine at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine, for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

It’ll be a homecoming for First-Team All-American forward Mackenzie Holmes in her final season with the Hoosiers. Holmes is from the pine tree state and played high school ball for Gorham High School in Gorham, Maine, winning the 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year Award in the state. Additionally, Holmes played for the AAU’s Maine Firecrackers.

Head coach Teri Moren promises players that the program will make efforts to play nonconference games close to home should they come from outside Big Ten country. This isn’t the first such game for Holmes, Indiana played Quinnipiac in 2021 for similar reasons.

Now, the Hoosiers’ leader will get a home-state sendoff.

Residents of Maine have kept track of Holmes’ career at Indiana. Among states to Google the term “Indiana women’s basketball” in the past calendar year, Maine ranks second right after Indiana itself.