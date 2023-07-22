Indiana men’s basketball recruiting: Hoosiers in top-8 for 2024 wing Annor Boateng

Indiana men’s basketball is among the final programs under consideration by four-star class of 2024 wing Annor Boateng, per a tweet from Joe Tipton of On3.

NEWS: 2024 Top-25 recruit Annor Boateng tells me he’s down to eight schools. https://t.co/YgISgNBVCO pic.twitter.com/zf2ciAbvGK — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) July 22, 2023

Indiana currently has no commitments for next year’s class but is positioned well with multiple high-end prospects. Additionally, current freshmen Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton project to be multiyear contributors.

Boateng is a 247sports four-star while On3 has him as a five-star, though is the only database to have him that high. Others, including Rivals and ESPN, see him as a four-star

Other schools in Boateng’s top-8 include Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia Tech, LSU, Mizzou, Ohio State and Virginia Tech, so only one conference opponent is a rival for Boateng’s signature.

Boateng is from Little Rock Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas. Notably the same hometown as current Indiana center Kel’el Ware. The two are friends, according to a report from The Daily Hoosiers’ Mike Schumann:

Boateng calls #iubb center Kel'el Ware a friend. They are both from Little Rock.



"He’s having a good time there and I know I probably would too," Boateng told me of Ware when I spoke to him a couple weeks ago at the Adidas 3SSB Championships. https://t.co/b2MqR5rLfB — Mike Schumann @ The Daily Hoosier (@daily_hoosier) July 22, 2023

Boateng has yet to visit Bloomington but that could change soon as Indiana ramps up its official visit schedule heading into the Fall. He brings high-end athleticism and length that projects well on the defensive end of the floor, he’ll need to improve his less than consistent offensive game for the collegiate level.