Indiana basketball: Grace Berger joining Gernika KESB in 2023-24

Former Indiana women’s basketball guard Grace Berger will play for Gernika KESB/Lointek Gernika Bizkaia, a Liga Femenina de Baloncesto team located in Gernika, Spain, for the 2023 season according to an official release from the organization.

“It was very important for me to choose a good destination in my first experience in Europe and after speaking with many people I think I have chosen the better option,” Berger said in a translated release.

Berger was selected by the Indiana Fever with the 7th overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft and has spent the season coming off of the bench. It’s commonplace for WNBA players to play internationally during the league’s offseason.

Gernika KESB’s head coach, Mario López, had high praise for Berger in the release announcing her signing.

“Grace is a player who can play in the three outside positions, very skilled in handling the ball with great vision and passing ability, as well as being a constant shooting threat,” López said.

The Liga Femenina, Gernika KESB’s current league, is the highest league of women’s professional basketball in Spain, multiple American players have signed with teams throughout its history.